Signature Makes a Splash in the Caribbean

Signature Flight Support has greatly expanded its FBO network in the Caribbean with the purchase of IAM Jet Centre and its affiliated companies. The BBA Aviation subsidiary will acquire bases at Barbados' Grantley Adams International, Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International, Tortola’s Terrance B. Lettsome International, and Jamaica’s Sangster International Airports. IAM, which was founded in 1989, is constructing the first FBO at St. Lucia’s Hewanorra International Airport, which will also be included in the deal.

Signature will also take over IAM's VIP suite services in Barbados and Grenada, which will expand its Elite Class program to five airports in the Caribbean and the UK. It provides guests with luxury lounges and expedited transfers to commercial flights, allowing them to bypass the airline terminal entirely.

“Signature Flight Support’s purchase of IAM Jet Centre is a valuable addition to our growing network of Caribbean FBOs,” said Mark Johnstone, CEO of BBA Aviation and Signature. ”IAM has an established reputation for excellence in aviation passenger and ground handling throughout the region, and the addition of their five FBO locations complements our worldwide network, our strategic expansion into additional North American markets, as well as the growth of our Signature Elite Class VIP passenger services division.”

The purchase is the largest for Signature in terms of FBO locations since it acquired Landmark Aviation in 2016.